Help pours in for 7-year-old Dalit boy after court orders him to pay loan of his dead father

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Help pours in for 7-year-old Dalit boy after court orders him to pay loan of his dead father

Seven-year-old orphan boy’s father had taken the loan from a local rural bank in 1987

Image Credit: Lata Rani/Gulf News
The Dalit boy at a local court in Begusarai district on Saturday
Gulf News
 

Patna: Help poured in for seven-year-old orphan Dharmraj after a local court ordered him to pay Rs25,000 (Dh1,372) — the money which his late father had taken as a loan from a local bank 30 years back. The court, however, waived off the interest money.

The poor Dalit boy, a resident of Bathaul village under Chhaudahi block in Begusarai district, was surprised when the bank served a notice on him last week asking him to pay Rs80,000 (including Rs55,000 as interest money) which his late father Shankar Paswan had taken as loan in 1987.

With little idea of what the notice meant, he showed it to local villagers. Subsequently, local villagers managed to raise a donation of only Rs800 (eight hundred) to help the boy.

On Saturday, Dharmraj reached the Lok Adalat — a people’s court for settling disputes through conciliation and compromise — held in Begusara town and handed over Rs800 towards the outstanding dues of his late father.

Moved by his condition, the district judge waived off interest of Rs55,000, but asked him to pay the principal amount of Rs25,000, reports said.

However, the boy was at his wits end as he only has an Indira Awas housing unit donated by the government by way of assets.

However, his ordeal is now set to end with many charity organisations, social activists and benevolent people coming forward and offering to pay off the loan. Many have also offered to bear the cost of his study and also provide him study materials if he wishes.

As per reports, the boy’s father had taken the loan from a local rural bank in 1987 for self-employment. He used the money to buy a generator set for his home.

However, after he died, interest on the loan continued accumulating. Soon thereafter, boy’s mother Rita Devi also died and the boy’s upbringing was taken over by his septuagenarian grandparents with whom he now stays.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her