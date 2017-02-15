Help pours in for 7-year-old Dalit boy after court orders him to pay loan of his dead father

The Dalit boy at a local court in Begusarai district on Saturday

Patna: Help poured in for seven-year-old orphan Dharmraj after a local court ordered him to pay Rs25,000 (Dh1,372) — the money which his late father had taken as a loan from a local bank 30 years back. The court, however, waived off the interest money.

The poor Dalit boy, a resident of Bathaul village under Chhaudahi block in Begusarai district, was surprised when the bank served a notice on him last week asking him to pay Rs80,000 (including Rs55,000 as interest money) which his late father Shankar Paswan had taken as loan in 1987.

With little idea of what the notice meant, he showed it to local villagers. Subsequently, local villagers managed to raise a donation of only Rs800 (eight hundred) to help the boy.

On Saturday, Dharmraj reached the Lok Adalat — a people’s court for settling disputes through conciliation and compromise — held in Begusara town and handed over Rs800 towards the outstanding dues of his late father.

Moved by his condition, the district judge waived off interest of Rs55,000, but asked him to pay the principal amount of Rs25,000, reports said.

However, the boy was at his wits end as he only has an Indira Awas housing unit donated by the government by way of assets.

However, his ordeal is now set to end with many charity organisations, social activists and benevolent people coming forward and offering to pay off the loan. Many have also offered to bear the cost of his study and also provide him study materials if he wishes.

As per reports, the boy’s father had taken the loan from a local rural bank in 1987 for self-employment. He used the money to buy a generator set for his home.

However, after he died, interest on the loan continued accumulating. Soon thereafter, boy’s mother Rita Devi also died and the boy’s upbringing was taken over by his septuagenarian grandparents with whom he now stays.