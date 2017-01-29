Haryana on alert as Jats resume protests

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Haryana on alert as Jats resume protests

The group is demanding the fulfilment of demands such as release of youths arrested during the Jat rallies last year

Gulf News
 

Chandigarh: With bitter memories of large-scale violence fresh in the minds of the country, Haryana was on high alert on Sunday as a section of the Jat community started fresh protests in some districts.

Paramilitary forces and Haryana Police were monitoring the situation in Jat-dominated districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Bhiwani, Sonipat and Panipat among others.

The call to resume the protests was given by All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), headed by Yashpal Malik, in 19 districts.

The group is demanding the fulfilment of demands such as release of youths arrested during the Jat rallies last year, jobs to kin of Jats killed during the demonstrations and action against officials responsible for firing at the protesters.

“Security agencies are keeping a close watch on some Jat leaders, especially those owing allegiance to the AIJASS,” a senior police officer said here on Sunday.

The Haryana government has requisitioned 55 companies of central police forces and ordered the deployment of 7,000 Home Guards, besides the Haryana Police personnel, in districts where trouble was expected.

Central forces and Haryana police carried out flag marches in Rohtak and some other places on Saturday to instill confidence among people.

Jat protests in February last year left 30 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and some other districts were the worst affected during the Jat agitation.

Government and private property worth hundreds of millions were damaged and set on fire. Large-scale looting of commercial and business premises and even motorists was reported from the 10 worst-affected districts.

In a communication to senior officers in districts, the Haryana government last week directed that security of all major critical points like drinking water supply to Delhi in Karnal and Sonipat, traffic movement on the G.T. road (National Highway No 1) and roadways depots should be secured.

Haryana Director General of Police K.P. Singh said earlier that if anyone was found indulging in any illegal activity or causing loss to public property, action would be initiated against him.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said people should refrain from participating in any demonstrations. He said the government will deal with the situation in a strict manner if it gets out of hand.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis