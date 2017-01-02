Haj application process goes digital, mobile app launched

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Haj application process goes digital, mobile app launched

The next Haj schedule has already been announced and applications will be accepted from Monday

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Giving a digital push to the Haj application process for the first time, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide information and facilitate e-payments for the pilgrimage.

“It is for the first time that Haj application process is going to be digital,” Naqvi said during the launch of the event at Haj House in south Mumbai.

“This is a major initiative in the government’s ‘Digital India’ programme,” he said.

“The Ministry of Minority Affairs has joined Digital India campaign in a big way. We have made several processes regarding Haj digital/online. The Central government has been encouraging online applications for next Haj so that people can get an opportunity for the pilgrimage with complete transparency and comfort,” Naqvi said.

The mobile app will be available on Google Play store from Monday. The next Haj schedule has already been announced and applications will be accepted from Monday. The last date for submitting applications is January 24.

Applying for Haj, inquiry and information, news and updates and e-payment are the main features of the app. The application can be made directly on the app. Five adults and two infants can apply as a group.

A PDF copy of the form will go to applicant’s email. After affixing the photo, the printout with documents is to be sent to the state Haj committees. Registration fees can also be paid through this app.

Naqvi said that last month, a new website of Haj was launched in New Delhi. The website is in Hindi, Urdu and English languages which will provide all the necessary information regarding Haj.

The website also lists “Dos and Don’ts” for the Haj pilgrimage and also a film informing about various aspects of the pilgrimage, Naqvi said.

Last year, about 45,843 people had applied for Haj Last year, about 45,843 people had applied for Haj online, which was about 11 per cent of total applications received from across the nation for the pilgrimage.

“We have been making efforts to make the process of online application simple and easy so that more and more people can apply online for next Haj pilgrimage,” Naqvi said.

Maharashtra was at the top place regarding online applications for Haj 2016, with a total of 10,960 people having applied online.

Altogether 9,257 online applications had been received from Kerala; 5,407 from Uttar Pradesh; 2,983 from Telangana; 2,426 from Jammu and Kashmir and 2,425 online applications had been received from Gujarat last year.

About 99,903 people went to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Haj from 21 embarkation points across India through Haj Committee of India during Haj 2016. Besides, about 36,000 pilgrims had proceeded for Haj through private tour operators.

The Central government and Haj Committee of India have already started preparations to ensure that the next Haj is completely smooth and convenient for the pilgrims, the minister said.

“We have received several important suggestions on Haj pilgrimage and we are moving forward keeping in mind these suggestions,” Naqvi said.

Discussions have been held with officials of Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure aircraft with modern facilities for Haj pilgrims, he said.

More from India

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Isro to launch 103 satellites in one go

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject