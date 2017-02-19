Mobile
‘Goonda raj’ in UP, even SC has had to intervene: Modi

Prime Minister lambasts government for ‘failure’ to maintain law and order

Gulf News
 

Fatehpur: (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) government for its “failure” to maintain law and order in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, saying ‘goonda raj’ [Goon rule] was prevailing there and even the Supreme Court (SC) has had to intervene to get a minister booked in an alleged rape case.

“The SC had to intervene to get the FIR [First Information Report] registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. Goonda raj is prevailing all over UP and police stations have become Samajwadi Party office,” Modi said at an election rally here. With the apex court breathing down its neck, UP Police yesterday filed an FIR against the tainted minister in connection with cases of alleged gang rape and attempt to rape a woman and her minor daughter.

“The glow has disappeared from Akhilesh Yadav’s face, his voice has become feeble, he is afraid and looking for right words while talking to media,” he said, adding that the SP chief has “accepted that he has lost the game”. “Why is the policing system so inefficient in UP? Why are complaints not registered? What work culture is it? SP is least concerned about improving law and order situation in UP. I urge people to elect a government that will ensure safety of people,” he said, putting SP government on the dock.

Modi referred to the CM’s rally to campaign for Prajapati and wondered whether “the [Congress-SP] alliance was as holy as Gayatri.”

Prajapati, who is contesting as a candidate of the alliance in the Amethi constituency, was sacked by Yadav from his cabinet in 2016 but later reinstated in the council of ministers sans the lucrative mining portfolio. Terming SP’s alliance with Congress as an “insult” of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, he said “SP has insulted Lohia by forging alliance with the Congress.” In a jibe aimed at Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name, for forging alliance with SP, Modi said, “Those born with silver spoon in mouth have realised that the situation is not in their favour on the ground. After ‘27 saal, UP behal’ [27 years later, UP is sick] slogan, Congress was compelled to form alliance with SP because of this reason.” The Prime Minister also said development has been “in exile for 10 years” in Uttar Pradesh.

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

