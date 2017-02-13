Mobile
Girls line up to offer roses to Tejashwi Yadav — Bihar’s most ‘eligible bachelor’

Last Valentine’s, the Deputy CM had received more than 44,000 marriage proposals

  • Image Credit: Lata Rani/Gulf News
  • Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar’s most eligible bachelor, is the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president LalImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Patna: A town in Bihar faced severe traffic jam on Monday after college girls made beelines to offer roses to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Tejashwi happens to be the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad.

The incident took place in Jehanabad, a central Bihar town about 40km from Patna, on Monday.

The Deputy CM had gone to the town to attend a function at a Bachelor of Education college. Reports said once the girls came to know about Tejashwi’s arrival by roads, hundreds of them lined up along the road with rose buds in hands to offer him.

He didn’t let down his fans either. Once seeing the girls, Tejashwi stepped out from his vehicle and then began a mad scramble, leading to severe traffic jams. Quite many of the girls also took selfies with Tejashwi, the most eligible bachelor.

Last year, the Deputy CM had received more than 44,000 marriage proposals on a WhatsApp contact number that he issued to get feedback about the condition of roads in the state.

“Out of 47,000 messages received on his number, 44,000 were personal messages proposing marriage to Yadav. Only 3,000 were related to road repairs,” a government official was quoted as saying then.

According to authorities, quite many girls from across the country sent him their full personal details, such as their clan, academic qualifications and family background. “My clan is greater than yours, yet I’m ready to marry you,” read one of the messages.

Another reads, “If you like me, then you will have to solemnise the marriage in the temple since my parents are too poor to welcome the marriage procession”. Yet another girl wrote, “I have been bowled over by your innocent smile and leadership quality”.

Authorities said the idea behind releasing the WhatsApp number by the Deputy CM was to give the masses an option to send photographs of their poor roads and get them quickly repaired by the department concerned. Instead, his WhatsApp number got flooded with love messages, leaving him hugely embarrassed.

