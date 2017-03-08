Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Girl writes exam using feet

Ankita Kumari, a polio-stricken girl in class 10, sits on a carpet and uses her toes to write answers

Image Credit: Lata Rani/Gulf News
Class 10 Bihar student takes a test at the Gandhi High School exam centre.
Gulf News
 

Patna: Where there is a will, there is a way.

This maxim proves true for a teenage girl from Bihar who is writing answers with her feet at the ongoing class 10 examinations being conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Ankita Kumari, resident of Baniapur village in Saran district, is physically-challenged, unable to move her hands properly or to speak.

Yet, these challenges haven’t stopped her from showing up at the exam centre and joining her peers taking exams.

Kumari is accompanied by her grandmother to the centre, where she sits on a carpet and uses her toes to grip her pen and write the answers. She is taking the exam at the Gandhi High School exam centre in the town.

Invigilators have also complimented her writing.

“Her future is very bright and she will get a good job one day,” predicted invigilator Rupa Kumari.

According to family members, Ankita Kumari contracted polio when she was five years old. The virus left her with disabled arms and unable to speak.

However, refusing to be bogged down by the affliction, the earnest student attended school and continued to study.

As per an official report, more than 1.76 million students are appearing for the class 10 examinations this year at 1,532 centres across the state. Among the students appearing for the papers, 866,225 are girls. The examinations began last week.

Authorities have beefed up security at all the exam centres, learning from a past incident that saw parents clambering up walls to help children cheat.

This time the authorities are carrying out extensive physical searches of the students before letting them enter the exam centres. CCTV cameras have also been installed there to keep a watch on the activities of the students. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore has also been making surprise visits of the exam centres to check on students.

Expand

Share your views.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In India

KCR gung ho about retaining power in 2019

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media