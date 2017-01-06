Mobile
Girl’s ears cut off for resisting rape

Survivor alleges police did not take any action when she approached them with complaint

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: A teenager in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was seriously injured when four men cut off her ears after she resisted a rape attempt.

“The incident happened on January four, when four men barged into the girl’s house and attempted to gang-rape her,” police sources told journalists on Friday.

“As the girl continued to fight against the accused and tried to raise an alarm, the men chopped off her ears,” the sources said.

A resident of Asara village of Baghpat district of UP, the girl alleged police did not take any action when she approached them with complaint.

Her mother, Janim, told Gulf News that, when she went to the local police station with her daughter’s cut-off ears, officers refused to register the complaint.

“My daughter was kidnapped by four men and taken to a nearby house where a rape attempt was made on her. When she resisted, they cut her ears off. When I reached the nearby house after hearing my daughter scream, they beat me badly and ran away,” Janim said.

Police however said they had already registered a complaint and efforts were on to arrest the culprits.

“We have registered a case on the basis of victim’s complaint. No arrest has been made as yet but we are investigating the matter and would soon arrest the culprits,” Circle Officer (Rural) Ajay Kumar Sharma told media.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Baghpat and former Commissioner of Police Satyapal Singh has denied the allegation of rape, describing the complaint as “an afterthought”.

“I spoke to the Superintendent of Police. There was no rape attempt made. The complaint is being made now after days have passed. It shows that it is an afterthought,” Singh told media.

He said the incident relates to a tiff between the two neighbours.

“It is not really a case of rape. It is a matter between two neighbours who may have fought over some trivial issue. The rape allegation by the girl is wrong,” he added.

