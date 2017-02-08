Mobile
Friends kill man after he turns down sex request

Was brutally murdered by the four who wanted to have sex with his girlfriend

Gulf News
 

Patna: Police arrested four men on Wednesday after they brutally killed their friend when he refused to allow them to have sex with his girlfriend in what authorities believe to be the first such case in the region.

The incident took place in Palamu district of Jharkhand during the weekend.

Police said the victim, who ran a general store in his village, was having a conversation with his girlfriend over his mobile phone when his friends overheard their proposed meeting at a secluded place in the nearby forest.

Subsequently, the friends followed the victim at to their secret meeting point and demanded sex with his girlfriend, which he strongly resisted. In a fit of rage, they attacked their friend with a blunt rock, killing him on the spot. The victim has been identified as Atal Bihari Mehta.

“Four friends killed the youths when he rejected their demand to have sex with his girlfriend. The girl somehow managed to flee the scene,” the local Palamu district superintendent of police Indrajeet Mahata told the media.

The police official said after feeling from the spot, the girl informed her family members as well as the police about the incident and provided vital clues about the absconding culprits.

“Eventually, we arrested all of them from a hideout,” the police official said.

