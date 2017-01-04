Mobile
Four killed in Kerala car-truck smash

The accident occurred around 5am at Mangalpady in Kasagarod district on Wednesday

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Four people, including three members of a family, were killed in Kerala’s northern district of Kasaragod in the early hours of Wednesday when their car collided with a container lorry.

The accident occurred around 5am on Wednesday at Mangalpady near Uppala in Kasagarod district. The deceased were identified as Ramanarayanan, 50, his wife Valsala, 48, their son Ranjith, 20, and Ranjith’s friend Nidhin, 20.

The car was travelling from Thrissur towards Mangaluru, where Ranjith was a student at an Ayurveda college, when it collided with the truck. All four died on the spot. Nidhin is Ranjith’s collegemate.

Ranjith had come home for the Christmas-New Year vacation in Kerala and the family was travelling to Mangaluru to drop him and his friend Nidhin back at the college when the mishap occurred. The car was completely smashed in the impact of the collision with the container lorry.

On New Year’s Day, Kerala had woken up to the news of a road accident in which four lives were lost, including those of two final-year engineering students.

That incident was also an early-morning accident at Varappuzha near Kochi, involving a bus, car and a bike. It is suspected that the bus driver dozed off and the vehicle hit a car and a bike, taking four lives.

The deceased bike riders were identified as Harishankar and Kiran, both employees of companies at the Infopark in Kochi. The two car passengers who died were final-year engineering students and identified as Akhsay and Jijisha. They were students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

According to official statistics, there were 33,088 road accidents in the state which together claimed 3,539 lives in the first 10 months of 2016. In all of 2015, there were 39,029 accidents that claimed 4,130 lives.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

