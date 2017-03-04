Mobile
Site
Former diplomat and lawmaker Syed Shahabuddin dies aged 82

He had vociferously opposed the demolition of the Babri mosque and was the leader of the Babri Action Committee

Gulf News
 

Noida: Former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and parliamentarian Syed Shahabuddin died at a hospital in Noida on Saturday morning following a prolonged illness, a close aide said.

“Shahabuddin, former president of All India Muslim Majlise Mushawarat left for heavenly abode this morning at 6.22 am,” said close associate Navaid Hamid, who is currently the president of the All India Muslim Majlise Mushawarat.

Shahabuddin, who was 82, is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Hamid said that last rites will be performed at Qabrastan Punjpeeran, Nizamuddin, Delhi.

Syed Shahabuddin was born in 1935 in Ranchi, now in Jharkhand. Shahabuddin had vociferously opposed the demolition of the Babri mosque and was the leader of the Babri Action Committee.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari condoled the passing away of Shahabuddin.

In a message, Ansari said: “Syed Shahabuddin was a man of deep convictions, he pursued issues that were dear to him with great tenacity and determination. I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of renowned political leader, scholar, diplomat and former parliamentarian Shahabuddin.”

Ansari said it was a personal loss for him as Shahabuddin was a close friend. “He will be remembered for his tireless work towards a more inclusive, less corrupt democracy in India. I convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved members of the family and join the nation in praying for eternal peace for the departed soul.”

Najma Heptulla, the governor of Manipur; Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party and member of parliament, also condoled the death of Shahabuddin.

“My condolence to the family of Syed Shahabuddin Saheb IFS and Ex-MP. May his soul rest in peace,” Heptulla said in a tweet.

Owaisi said that Shahabuddin’s death is a great loss to the nation and Muslims and minorities in particular. He added that it will take many years to see a politician and intellectual like him.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted: “Sorrow at my dear friend Syed Shahabuddin’s death this morning. He sacrificed a flourishing IFS career to enter politics. Giant intellectual.”

