Five surrender in Kerala hazing case

One incident left a first-year student with serious kidney damage

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Five of the eight accused students in a case of brutal ragging, reported from the Government Polytechnic College at Nattakom, have surrendered to police.

The students surrendered on Sunday night, after news broke late last week about bullying by senior students at the college, in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Their actions allegedly included stripping junior students and making them perform rigorous exercises, including push-ups.

One first-year student suffered serious kidney damage, reports said.

The five who surrendered were identified as Sankaran, 18, Jerin, 18, both hailing from Ernakulam, Jayaprakash, 18, of Vandiperiar, Jayson of Chalakkudi and Manu, 18, from Thriuvananthapuram.

They handed themselves in to police in Changanassery.

The injured student has been admitted to a hospital in Thrissur where doctors have put him on dialysis after diagnosing damage to his kidney. Another student has also reported injuries from ragging by senior students. He has sought treatment at a hospital in Ernakulam.

Junior students were allegedly made to do rigorous exercises after stripping them naked, and then forced to consumer liquor. When the matter came to light, the eight accused senior students had gone absconding. The accused have been suspended from the college by the authorities.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy who visited the injured student at the hospital in hospital, urged the state government to bear the expenses for his treatment. The state human rights commission has also sought a report from the education department regarding the ragging incident.

Police are on the lookout for three others accused in the ragging case, identified as Abhilash, Praveen and Rayson. The accused will also face charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

