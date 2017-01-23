Mobile
Film stars urge protesting Indian students to show restraint

Andhra Pradesh CM flays opposition for planning Jallikattu-style protest

Gulf News
 

Chennai/Vijayawada: Tamil film stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Monday expressed concern over the violence that erupted here in the backdrop of the Jallikattu protests and called for restraint by the agitating students.

Rajinikanth said the protests by the students “should be etched in golden letters” in Indian history and has drawn wide attention as people from various walks of life like youth and women had supported them and carried forward the dignified and peaceful protests.

“At this juncture, I am grieved to see certain incidents,” he said in an apparent reference to the violence and the police crackdown.

He said some “anti-social elements” were now trying to bring disrepute to the students’ movement and the goodwill earned by them and asked them not to allow this.

“You should not allow them to bring disrepute to your movement and goodwill, besides the police who have been supportive of your protests,” he said.

“I humbly request you to immediately end this protest,” he said in a statement.

With the Centre and state government assuring for a permanent solution for the conduct of the sport, “we have to respect that,” he said.

Responding to the developments, Haasan came out in support of students and youth, saying “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results” and also urged the protesters not to resort to violence.

“This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results”, he tweeted.

He urged students and youth not to resort to violence.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hit out at opposition parties for planning Jallikattu style protests to demand special category status for the state and said they were planning to create disturbances.

Naidu took strong exception to the opposition parties comparing the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) promised to Andhra Pradesh to the Jallikattu campaign in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

“Some parties are trying to provoke people and create disturbances but we will not allow this. We will be very firm,” he told reporters.

Popular actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has announced his party will support the youths if they plan a silent protest in Visakhapatnam on January 26.

“If youth of Andhra Pradesh are planning to do a silent protest at R.K. Beach, Jana Sena will support them,” he tweeted.

Opposition leader and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday said he would welcome any such protest.

“Any programme or event demanding special status is welcome. I request all supporters especially youths to come forward, support and make these events a big success,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the actor said youths should raise their voice peacefully. He said this was the only way to achieve the promised SCS in Andhra Pradesh.

The opposition parties and other groups have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the state by backtracking from its poll promise of according SCS.

They also targeted the ruling Telugu Desam Party for “compromising” on the issue.

