Fan-demonium!

Bengaluru

At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium there was boisterous chanting, in both English and Kannada, the language of the Indian state of Karnataka.

Banners were held proudly aloft, faces were painted blue and white, and there were overlapping renditions of “When the Blues go marching in” – a distinctly European borrowing. Further down the road from the home of Bengaluru FC, near the ticket booth, there was a scene more indigenous to the subcontinent – a hopeful queue stretching several metres, with people trying to butt in amid utter cacophony.

The 2016-17 I-League has kicked, and Bengaluru, the defending champions, were facing Shillong Lajong. The crowd was cheerful despite the struggle – the chaotic queues, dusty plastic seats and stone bleachers, and preposterously priced popcorn. A habit has been formed in the three years since the club was conceived. For the first time in India, a fan culture now exists that resembles the English Premier League.

Bengaluru’s rise has been meteoric, winning three trophies in as many years. They stormed to the I-League title in their maiden season in 2013-14. In charge was an Englishman, Ashley Westwood, Manchester United Academy graduate and Premier League journeyman.

Bengaluru then won the title again in 2015-16 after Mohun Bagan claimed it in the interim.

Bengaluru won India’s Federation Cup in 2014-15 and they created history in 2016 by becoming the first Indian side to reach the final of the Asian Football Confederation Cup, with Albert Roca, a former assistant to Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona, now the manager.

Revolution

However, along with the rest of the Indian football fraternity, Bengaluru face an uncertain future. Founded exactly a decade ago – in 2007 – the I-League’s 2016-17 season could be its last.

For some time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been attempting to restructure the game in India. The idea is to merge the I-League and the Indian Super League, a separate three-month tournament, to form a new elite competition, with up to 10 teams playing in a league lasting six to nine months, with subsidiary divisions involving promotion and relegation.

While the AIFF’s attempts are long overdue, it is in many ways a revolution sparked by Bengaluru. In 2013, when the AIFF invited tenders and JSW, one of the largest business conglomerates in India, got involved, they recognised the need to replicate the professionalism of the European leagues. “There was an intent to do something for the betterment of Indian football. We wanted to do things differently, in the right way, the way it was done internationally,” says Mustafa Ghouse, Bengaluru FC’s chief operating officer. “We wanted to learn from the best. From the way the team crest was designed to the type of communication that went out to the fans, every aspect was about how to do it to an international standard.” Bengaluru set about ensuring a high level of professionalism, from legally drafted contracts for players – “You hear stories in India about players being signed very loosely, on pieces of paper. Not us,” says Ghouse – to renting apartments for those based outside the city.

Strict diets

There is an emphasis on fitness, use of technology, and strict diets. “In India, players used to eat dal-chaval [rice and pulses], and whatever else they felt like. Now, our guys know if they come back overweight, they are fined,” Ghouse explains. “Most of the players didn’t know all this before they joined us. It’s all very professionally executed, and they are seeing the benefits of it. They have bought into it.”

So much so that John Johnson, the former Middlesbrough and Northampton Town defender and one of the first overseas players to be signed by Bengaluru, was pleasantly surprised when he arrived on the subcontinent. “When I first came to India, I didn’t expect the facilities, the training, the infrastructure, and the standard to be as good as it was in the UK,” he says. “But we had everything in place, from the training ground to a restaurant on base.” The AIFF will do well to take note of Bengaluru’s professionalism and their evident bond with their fans, especially given that their proposed restructuring involves plenty of logistical challenges.

Contractually, all eight of the ISL teams can expect to be part of the top flight of the restructured league, leaving room only for two I-League teams in a 10-team competition.

Bengaluru are assured a place as reigning champions but what of historically strong sides such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, each with huge fan bases in Kolkata?

Unhappy with the AIFF’s plans, two sides from the state of Goa – Sporting Clube de Goa and Salgaocar – pulled out of the 2016-17 I-League season.

“There are big teams in the I-League – Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Bengaluru, teams from the north east, Goa,” says Sunando Dhar, the I-League CEO. “Obviously, money is a factor, but you can’t ignore history and legacy of the big teams. It’s a fine balance, but we’re trying to work it out.”

The restructured league was initially expected to be unveiled in 2017, but Praful Patel, the AIFF president, recently said that would be difficult to achieve. Football officials in India are hesitant about committing to a timeline.

