Failing to bring buffalo as dowry, man throws acid on wife’s private parts

Police have arrested the accused

Gulf News
 

Patna: Police in Bihar have arrested a man after he threw acid on the private parts of his wife when she failed to bring enough dowry after her marriage. The accused had demanded a buffalo as dowry among other things.

The incident took place at Badgaon village in West Champaran district of Bihar on Tuesday, sparking outrage in the society.

The victim Chandani had reached her in-laws’ home for the first time after marriage only last week.

Reports said the victim’s in-laws were not amused after she reached her new home empty handed.

Soon thereafter, they began torturing her by resorting to routine thrashing and public humiliation.

The torture crossed all limits on Tuesday night when her husband splashed her private parts with acid.

“They served me food laced with sedatives before throwing acid on my private parts. I cried with pain when I regained consciousness,” the victim told local police.

According to her, the accused also bit on many parts of her body.

She lay on bed writhing in pain until her parents reached after coming to know about the incident and finally admitted her to a local government hospital at Bagaha.

Police have arrested the husband identified as Lalan Pandit and sent him to jail.

“We have arrested the accused and sent him to jail,” a local police official Mohammad Ayub told the media on Wednesday.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Vishambhar Pandit.

India
