Exams are festivals, smile more, score more: Modi

New Delhi: Focusing his attention on students appearing in their final examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked them to consider exams as a festival and to refrain from taking shortcuts like cheating.

In his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, Modi said relaxation was the most potent medicine for memory recall and urged young people to write on social media about the bravery of the Indian soldiers who have been given gallantry awards.

He said instead of being a reason of stress for the students, parents as well as teachers, exams should be an occasion for happiness.

“For some, exam is a pleasure but for most it is a pressure. It is for you to chose between pleasure and pressure.”

“Those who will take it as pleasure will get more [marks] and those who take it as pressure will repent,” said Modi, calling upon parents and guardians to create an environment of festivity during examinations.

“Relaxation boosts your memory recall. When you are in tension, all doors get closed. It becomes a baggage for you. The biggest medicine for memory recall is relaxation.”

‘Happy mind secret do doing well’

“A happy mind is the secret to scoring good marks. Smile more, score more,” he said.

Calling on students to compete with themselves rather than others, Modi said exams were not a benchmark of success. He also gave an example of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in this regard.

“A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had failed to get selected in the air force. Had he accepted defeat and not continued his fight, the country would not have got a great scientist and such a great President,” said Modi.

Modi also talked of the need for physical activity and sufficient sleep during exams.

“The things important during exams are proper rest, sufficient sleep and physical activity. Those who play, shine,” he said.

“To cheat is to be cheap, so please, do not cheat,” said Modi, asking students not to run after marks but focus on skills and knowledge.

“Marks and mark sheets have limited use,” he said.

Modi also lamented the lack of debates on citizens’ rights and duties.

“Rights and duties of the citizens are not being debated and discussed as they should be. I hope the focus will be as much on duties as on rights,” he said.

The Prime Minister went on to ask young people to use social media to spread awareness about bravery of the soldiers who were honoured with gallantry awards on the country’s Republic Day, January 26.

He hailed the Indian Coast Guard — which will complete its 40 years of existence on February 1 — for ensuring coastal security as well as coastal cleanliness.