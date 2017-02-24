Ex-MD behind ‘world’s cheapest smartphone’ held in India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ex-MD behind ‘world’s cheapest smartphone’ held in India

Mohit Goel was taken into custody after a distributor complained it had not received phones worth Rs1.6m

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The former managing director of a little-known Indian company that claimed to be selling the world’s cheapest smartphone has been arrested for fraud, police said Friday.

Mohit Goel, boss of the domestic handset maker Ringing Bells, was taken into custody in Ghaziabad late Thursday after a distributor complained it had not received phones worth Rs1.6 million (Dh88,113 or around $24,000).

Ayam Enterprises said it had paid Rs3 million ($45,000) after Goel persuaded it to distribute the Freedom 251 smartphone in November 2015 but only received Rs1.4 million’s worth.

Deputy superintendent of police Manish Kumar Mishra said Goel had been arrested in Ghaziabad, which is on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Thursday night and was to appear in court on Friday.

“He’s been charged with fraud and forgery. Investigations into the matter will continue,” Mishra said.

Mishra said police were on the hunt for four other officials of Ringing Bells who were named in Ayam’s complaint.

Ringing Bells, based in the Delhi satellite city of Noida, was set up in September 2015 and began selling mobile phones via its website last February.

The demand for the Freedom 251, which was priced at 251 rupees, was so great that its website crashed within hours of the launch.

At the time, Ringing Bells reportedly claimed that it was receiving hundreds of thousands of hits per second, without clarifying how many of those were converted into orders.

Goel has reportedly said Ringing Bells was ready to pay back its distributors by March 31.

“The payments of several distributors were pending and we have promised to pay them by March 31. I still don’t know what transpired,” Goel told the Hindustan Times daily.

Goel quit as Ringing Bells’ managing director in December, handing over the reins to his brother.

Mishra said at least three other similar cases have been filed against Goel over the past year.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Kansas searches for answers after Indian’s death

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free