Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Ex-Air Force chief fails to secure bail

Tyagi was allegedly involved in irregularities in helicopter deal

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: A court Saturday sent former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi and two others arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case to judicial custody until December 30.

Tyagi, who professed his innocence, moved a bail application that a Patiala House court listed for December 21.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Arvind Kumar remanded Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer, to be held in Tihar Jail. This was after the investigating agency deemed that further custodial interrogation of the three was not required.

Security perspective

Considering the security perspective, the court concurred with the CBI’s assessment and instructed jail officials to ensure Tyagi’s safety.

Tyagi — the first chief of any wing of the armed forces to be arrested in the country — and the others were allegedly involved in irregularities in the procurement of 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters from Britain-based AgustaWestland.

To show solidarity to the former IAF chief in his legal battle, at least 20 veterans, including 12 former Air Marshals, were present in the courtroom during the proceedings.

One of Tyagi’s close associates told IANS that the former IAF chief had the full support of defence personnel.

The other two also moved bail pleas and the court asked the probe agency to file its perspective on the pleas.

The former IAF chief sought bail on the grounds that he had cooperated with the investigation.

According to Tyagi’s counsel Menaka Guruswamy, he was a decorated war hero who would not flee from justice and would follow any conditions set by the court.

Tyagi argued that since the case was based on documentary evidence, he could in no way influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if he released on bail.

Khaitan’s counsel Pramod Kumar Dubey also argued along the same lines in his bail plea. To strengthen his plea, advocate Dubey submitted before the court that Khaitan had not flouted any of his bail conditions in a separate case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

It is raining cash across India

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party