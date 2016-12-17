Ex-Air Force chief fails to secure bail

New Delhi: A court Saturday sent former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi and two others arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case to judicial custody until December 30.

Tyagi, who professed his innocence, moved a bail application that a Patiala House court listed for December 21.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Arvind Kumar remanded Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer, to be held in Tihar Jail. This was after the investigating agency deemed that further custodial interrogation of the three was not required.

Security perspective

Considering the security perspective, the court concurred with the CBI’s assessment and instructed jail officials to ensure Tyagi’s safety.

Tyagi — the first chief of any wing of the armed forces to be arrested in the country — and the others were allegedly involved in irregularities in the procurement of 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters from Britain-based AgustaWestland.

To show solidarity to the former IAF chief in his legal battle, at least 20 veterans, including 12 former Air Marshals, were present in the courtroom during the proceedings.

One of Tyagi’s close associates told IANS that the former IAF chief had the full support of defence personnel.

The other two also moved bail pleas and the court asked the probe agency to file its perspective on the pleas.

The former IAF chief sought bail on the grounds that he had cooperated with the investigation.

According to Tyagi’s counsel Menaka Guruswamy, he was a decorated war hero who would not flee from justice and would follow any conditions set by the court.

Tyagi argued that since the case was based on documentary evidence, he could in no way influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if he released on bail.

Khaitan’s counsel Pramod Kumar Dubey also argued along the same lines in his bail plea. To strengthen his plea, advocate Dubey submitted before the court that Khaitan had not flouted any of his bail conditions in a separate case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).