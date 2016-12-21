Election panel to seek action against 200 delisted parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) of India is planning to write to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) asking it to look into the finances of over 200 political parties recently ‘delisted’ for not contesting elections.

According to sources in the EC, these parties exist only on paper and are suspected of being involved in money-laundering operations.

The EC believes that these parties could be helping people convert their black money into white by accepting donations.

“We are planning to send the list of all delisted parties to the income tax authorities. These parties have not contested a single election since 2005. We shall seek action from the authorities against relevant laws. If they are found to be involved in money laundering, action must be taken against them,” sources in the EC told Gulf News.

The Commission is likely to ask CBDT to take note of the overall financial affairs of these political parties to send a strong message that forming a party to convert black money into white is no longer an easy process.

The EC has the mandate to register a political party but it cannot deregister it under present laws. The EC’s demand to allow it to deregister a political party is pending with the Law Ministry.

Earlier, the EC had written to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, requesting for power to deregister non-serious parties. However, the matter remained pending.

Recently, the commission used its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to delist parties for being dormant and not contesting elections for a long time.

Various political parties are expected to file their Income Tax returns containing details of donors, who have made contributions above Rs20,000.

However, most political parties declare most of their funds as having come from unnamed donors donating less than Rs20,000 each. By doing so, they get away without having to name the source of their donations.

Reacting to the development, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday said that political parties must avoid indulging in unethical practices such as money-laundering.

“All political parties must function within certain parameters laid down by the Election Commission of India and the Constitution of the country. If they are found to be indulging in money-laundering, strong action must be taken against them by the income tax authorities,” BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria told media.

There are over 1,780 registered political parties in the country. There are eight national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Besides, there are as many as 58 state parties.