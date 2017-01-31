Drunk driving: Court says breathalyser not reliable

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Drunk driving: Court says breathalyser not reliable

Court says alcometer report did not even carry the signature of the challaning officer and the person to whom it pertained

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Every electronic device, be it an alcometer, does not give 100 per cent accurate reading and error is bound to occur, a court here has observed while setting free a man who was jailed in a drunken driving case.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that every electronic device, be it an alcometer or a glucometer, does not give 100 per cent accurate reading/result and margin of error varying from 10 to 20 per cent is bound to occur.,” Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma said.

The judge set aside a trial court order sentencing the man to jail for six days for driving an auto rickshaw in a drunken state, saying there was no proof that the device, used to measure alcohol content in body, was ISI marked or was properly functioning before it was used in this case.

“It raises a question mark on the authenticity and genuineness of the readings procured from the said alcometer in absence of production of any certificate of accuracy of reading carried out by it, particularly when its functionality was not at all established by the investigating agency,” the judge said.

The court also said that the alcometer report did not even carry the signature of the challaning officer and the person to whom it pertained, and hence the magistrate should not have convicted the accused.

“Once the genuineness and authenticity of this very document (report) had fallen in grave suspicion itself and a question mark has been raised in respect thereof, then, the Magistrate, in my considered opinion, was not justified to have relied upon such a false and fabricated document against the appellant (auto driver),” the judge said.

The court also took strong exception to the fact that the challaning officer had acted contrary to Delhi Police guidelines that when a person is caught in drunken driving, he is not allowed to go home on his own and it is the duty of the challaning officer to make arrangement for safe return.

“The prosecution had miserably failed to prove its case against the appellant beyond shadow of any reasonable doubt. Therefore, the Metropolitan Magistrate was not justified in convicting and sentencing the appellant,” it said.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Ganga Singh, was caught driving his auto in a drunken condition by traffic cops in November 2015 at Outer Ring Road in Southeast Delhi.

He was checked by breath analyser (alcometer) and 199.2mg alcohol per 100 ml blood was found in his body, which was more than the permissible limit of 30 mg alcohol per 100 ml blood.

He was booked for the offence under section 185 (drunken driving) of Motor Vehicle Act and later sentenced to six days in jail by a magisterial court on May 17, 2016.

In his appeal, he had denied he was drunk and contended that the result of the breath test could have been manipulated at any level and planted against anybody as testing device had always remained in custody of the police official.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis