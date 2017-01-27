Mobile
Drama at Republic Day fete as VHP members join parade in Telanagana

Situation contained after Congress lawmaker’s intervention

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: The first Republic Day celebration in Jagtial after it became a district in Telangana has left a trail of controversy.

Security arrangements at the ceremonial parade went haywire and the situation turned ugly with communal slogans.

While the district collector, A. Sharat, was taking salute, trouble broke out when a group of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) broke the cordon and joined the ceremonial parade shouting slogans of “Jai Sri Ram”.

As policemen watched helplessly, the collector remained in position of taking salute as the group of 50 intruders passed in front of the podium along with tableaux depicting various development projects.

This provoked a group of Muslim youths in the audience to join the fray with green flags in the hands.

As the situation threatened to turn ugly Congress MLA T Jeevan Reddy intervened and pacified the Muslim youths.

All this happened in the presence of TRS member of Rajya Sabha K Kavitha, daughter of the chief minister.

This was not the only unusual aspect of the ceremony. Eyebrows were raised when the district collector in his speech began profusely thanking the chief minister for allowing him to take salute at the Republic Day parade.

“I will be ever grateful to the chief minister and even touch his feet”, he said.

In a similar tone the sub-collector of Metpally Musharraf Ali Farooqi was seen sitting at the feet of TRS MP Kavitha during the Function chatting to her.

T. Jeevan Reddy lodged a strong protest with the collector on the violation of the procedures and protocols at the Republic Day celebrations and demanded to know how VHP men were allowed to join the official parade.

In a protest he walked out of the function.

