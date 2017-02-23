Drama as suspects in actress attack surrender in Kerala court

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Drama as suspects in actress attack surrender in Kerala court

Lawyers protested police action, saying it is illegal to forcibly take away and arrest accused persons who had surrendered in court

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: In a courtroom drama at high noon that unfolded like a movie script, police in Kochi arrested two of the key accused in last week’s waylaying and attack on a popular Malayalam film actress.

The drama unfolded when the accused came to the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Kochi to surrender.

Six days after their attack on the actress, the two accused, ‘Pulsar’ Suni and K.P. Vijeesh made a dramatic entry into the courtroom on Thursday, arriving by a two-wheeler, scaling the rear compound wall of the court and sprinting up to the first floor of the court building.

Fortuitously for the state police force, when the accused arrived, the court was having its official lunch break, though the magistrate was in his chamber.

Seizing the opportunity, a posse of policemen who had been camping around the court for days expecting the surrender of the accused, forcibly took them away into a police vehicle and the two were spirited away for questioning at the Aluva Police Club.

The defence lawyers and several other lawyers protested the police action, saying it was illegal to forcibly take away and arrest accused persons who had surrendered in court.

“The accused were in the courtroom, and we had submitted the surrender application. The magistrate said he would either hear the petition in the chamber or in the open court. It was then that the police forcibly took them away”, said defence lawyer Krishna Kumar.

Congress leader P.T. Thomas MLA said the manner of the arrests of the two accused was illegal and that the director-general of police should resign, taking blame for the style in which the accused were dragged out from court, to uphold the dignity of the police force.

DGP Loknath Behera, however, said police had acted “sincerely”, and refused to comment on the legal aspects of arresting an accused from within court premises.

Dub artiste and social activist Bhagyalakshmi said she was happy that the accused were now in police custody and said she had “started to appreciate police functioning in the state”.

Police now have 24 hours to produce the two accused before a magistrate, a luxury they would not have got if the two had managed to officially turn themselves in before the court.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Kansas searches for answers after Indian’s death

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free