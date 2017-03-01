Mobile
Dos and dont’s to control diabetes

Here’s a list of things to keep in check

Gulf News
 

1. Eat at regular intervals. Replace simple carbohydrates with complex. Opt for a low-carb meal.

2. Eat at fixed hours. Make sure that you have three appropriate meals. Eat the same amount of food every day.

3. Eat leisurely and chew well before swallowing.

4. Exercise daily.

5. Lose weight

6. Drink sufficient amounts of water.

7. Use non-fat milk, yogurt and cheese.

8. Check your blood glucose regularly and check also the other tests, such as such as the kidney function, liver function, heart function and ketone levels.

9. Avoid white rice, white flour, carrots, potatoes, bread and bananas.

10. Avoid processed foods, sweets and sugary drinks.

11. Quit smoking.

12. Quit alcohol.

