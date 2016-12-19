Doctor allegedly rapes teenaged patient in India after her family fails to pay hospital bill

Reports said the doctors charged exorbitant money for her treatment and also allegedly held her hostage after her parents failed to pay the money.

Patna: A doctor in Bihar allegedly raped a teenaged Dalit girl after her family failed to pay the money incurred on her treatment, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Jamui district, some 140km south-east of Patna.

According to reports, the 16-year-old girl, a resident of Raghunatha village in Jamui district, was admitted to the private clinic of a doctor for treatment in the weekend after she swallowed pesticide mistaking it as cough syrup. The victim was suffering from cold and cough.

Reports said the doctors charged exorbitant money for her treatment and also allegedly held her hostage after her parents failed to pay the money.

“The doctor came to us at the dead of night and sought to clear the dues. On our refusal to pay the dues, he dragged my daughter in his chamber and raped her,” the victim’s parents allegedly told the police in their complaint.

The teenager’s parents are too poor and eke out their livelihood by selling twigs which people use as tooth brush. Her parents were away when the incident took place.

“We have registered a case in this regard and sending the victim for medical examination. Based on our investigation, action will be taken against the accused doctor,” a local police official Chandeshwar Paswan told the media on Monday.

Earlier in October this year, the police had arrested an exorcist after he allegedly tried to rape a woman as a “cure” for cancer that her husband was suffering from. The hapless woman, a resident of Kaimur district, had reached the man as her husband’s cancer had reached an advanced stage and she didn’t have enough money to admit him at the hospital for treatment.

Before that, a 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by two dreaded gangsters in a private nursing home as the harried patients, their attendants and hospital staff watched with terror. The horrendous incident had taken place in the City Hospital located in the heart of Patna in October 2014.

What was shocking the accused raped the patient in the Operation Theatre but thanks to police promptness, the accused persons were nabbed soon thereafter.

The incidents of rape remain a matter of grave concern in Bihar, and according to an official report, 869 cases of rapes have been reported since January this year. Last year, 1,041 incidents of rape had been reported, followed by 1,127 in 2014 and 1,128 in 2013, according to a police report.

Similarly, 927 cases reported in 2012, 934 in 2011, 795 in 2010, 929 in 2009, 1,041 in 2008, 1,122 in 2007, 1,083 in 2006 and 973 in 2005 — the year the Janata Dal (United) government came to power in the state after 15 years of Rashtriya Janata Dal government headed by Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.