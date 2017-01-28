Mobile
Divided we fall, AK Antony warns Congressmen in Kerala

Antony says Congress party needs workers with a strong secular mind

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congressman and former Kerala chief minister A.K. Antony reminded his party colleagues on Saturday that the party would be weakened if there was no sense of unity among party workers.

Addressing an executive committee meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Antony said the Congress party needed workers with a strong secular mind.

He also took a swipe at the internal bickering within the party’s state unit. “If leaders are cross with each other, the party will weaken. If there is no party, we too don’t exist” Antony warned his colleagues.

Antony’s remarks come at a time when former chief minister Oommen Chandy is seen to be unhappy with many of the recent decisions of the party high command, including the choice of district presidents of the Congress party in Kerala. In this connection, Chandy had recently met top party leaders in Delhi.

Antony also had a line of warning for the student leaders of the party. He alleged that they were attempting to carry on by mere sloganeering, and added that they should have the determination to take on injustice.

The former defence minister warned that the ground may be slipping away from under the party, and that the party did not need members who would be Congressmen during the day and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members by night.

