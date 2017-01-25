Disputes roil Kerala college campuses again

Thiruvananthapuram: Two weeks after the suicide of a student at the Nehru College near Thrissur in Kerala, allegedly because of harassment by the management, disputes have roiled the atmosphere on different college campuses in the state.

The issue gathered more steam on Wednesday when former chief minister and Communist Party of India Marxist veteran V.S. Achuthanandan took up the matter of varied allegations against private sector colleges in the state.

In the media limelight over the past few days is the Kerala Law Academy in the state capital, a private college, where students are alleging high-handedness and abuse by the college principal, Lakshmi Nair.

On Tuesday, an audio clip was aired on Malayalam television channels in which the principal is heard to be verbally abusing a female student at the college.

The students are demanding her resignation.

Nair has denied the allegations and has clarified that she is open for talks and that “there is no question of my resignation”.

The ongoing strike by students at the Kerala Law Academy spread to other law colleges on Wednesday. In law colleges across the state, students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, All India Youth Federation and the Kerala Students Union boycotted classes on Wednesday to pledge support to the students of the Kerala Law Academy.

Achuthanandan visited the striking students on the Kerala Law Academy campus on Wednesday and said their strike was “justified”. He also demanded that the state government take back the excess land that the academy was allegedly keeping as its private property.

In a related development, the Kerala Technological University is considering whether or not to continue the affiliation of the Toms engineering college in Kottayam district. At this college, too, the students had raised a series of allegations against the management, and girl students said the college chairman would make “unnecessary” visits to the girls’ hostel at night.