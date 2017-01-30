Deceased Kerala student’s mother rails CM in letter

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under pressure to end students’ strikes at various campuses in the state, has been served a stinging criticism by the mother of an engineering college student who committed suicide earlier this month.

Mahija, mother of the late Jishnu Pranoy, 19, who was a student of the Nehru College of Engineering, Pampadi, near Thrissur, has expressed deep pain and regret that the chief minister has not even offered her a word of condolence weeks after her son’s death.

In a letter that she publicised to the media, Mahija said she had written thrice to the chief minister but got no reply from him.

Pranoy is believed to have committed suicide following harassment by the college authorities. The college management has, however, denied the allegation.

Following his death, students stormed into the campus and caused widespread damage to buildings, including the laboratories.

The incident also led to student uprisings in other colleges including the Toms College in Kottayam district, the Vimal Jyothi College in Kannur and the Kerala Law Academy in Thiruvananthapuram.

At the Maharaja’s College in Kochi, students set fire to the chair of the principal.

Mahija, who is a former activist of the Students’ Federation of India, the students’ wing of the Communist Party of India Marxist, wrote in her letter to Pinarayi Vijayan that she was deeply disappointed that he had not even telephoned her even so many days after her son’s death.

“Consider this as the pain of a former SFI member,” she wrote to him.

The CPM is currently under pressure in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s and the Congress’ student wings are pushing for students’ rights on campuses, which has traditionally been a forte of the CPM students’ wing, the SFI.