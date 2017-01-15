Death toll rises to 26 after India Ganges boat capsize

NDRF personnel recover the body of a passenger from a boat. Five more bodies were recovered yesterday.

Bhubaneswar, India: Five more bodies have been recovered from the Ganges river after an overloaded boat capsized near the capital of eastern India’s Bihar state, taking the death toll to 26, officials said on Sunday as rescuers ended search operations.

The accident happened on Saturday evening as people were on their way back home from watching kite-flying celebrations to mark a harvest festival.

The non-motorised wooden boat was packed beyond capacity with revellers returning from a kite festival.

The boat was carrying as many as 50 people — its capacity was 30 — and it capsized not far from the shore in the state capital, Patna, Bihar state’s disaster management minister Chandrashekhar told Reuters on Saturday.

Rescue workers were working round the clock looking for survivors, Anirudh Kumar, joint secretary of the state disaster management authority said.

“Workers pulled out 22 bodies in the night and this [Sunday] morning four more bodies were recovered,” he told AFP by phone.

“The boat capsized not very far from the shore. Some people managed to swim to safety. But we are fearing the number of dead could go up further.”

Among those to survive the tragedy was an 18-month toddler, now recovering in a city hospital, Kumar said.

The revellers were on their way back from the annual Hindu harvest festival of Makar Sakranti, marked by kite-flying and other festivities.

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the accident and announced compensation of Rs400,000 (Dh21,566) for the families of the victims.

Manu Maharaj, a senior police official from the state, said on Sunday rescuers had ended search operations.

“Operations have been closed because there is no more missing complaint,” Maharaj said, estimating the total number of people on the boat when it capsized was about 40.

“But we are on alert,” he said.

Police have registered a case against the boat operator, Maharaj said.

The disaster management minister had said on Saturday between 10 and 12 people managed to swim to safety. Eight people were hospitalised after being rescued.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced “ex-gratia” of Rs200,000 rupees for the families of the deceased, according to his official Twitter account.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday condoled the boat tragedy in Patna.

“My heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the boat accident in the Ganga river,” he said.

“I call upon concerned authorities to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families and medical assistance to the injured.”

Boat accidents are common in the country, mainly because of overcrowding, poor maintenance, lax regulations and a lack of life jackets and other safety equipment.

Some 20 people died after a ferry capsized in a rain-swollen river in India’s northeastern state of Assam in September 2015.

More than 100 people lost their lives in 2012 in Assam when a boat sank in the Brahmaputra river during a storm.