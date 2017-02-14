Mobile
Deadly snake found in student’s schoolbag

incident sparked panic among the students

Gulf News
 

Patna: In a bizarre incident, a venomous snake emerged out of a student’s schoolbag in the classroom in Bihar on Wednesday, causing a stampede-like situation for some time.

The incident took place in a private school located at Gadhara block in central Bihar’s Begusarai district, some 140km from Patna.

Reports said four-year-old Mohammad Miraftkhar enrolled in LKG suddenly got panicked as the deadly krait stated hissing when he tried to take books out of the bag to study in the classroom.

The incident sparked panic among the little students as they scrambled to flee their classroom to escape being bitten by the snake hidden inside the schoolbag. Very soon the teachers took control of the situation and allowed the snake to safely go out, averting a major mishap. Classes began after some time in the school.

It is believed the snake may have moved into the schoolbag at night and the mother hung it from his son’s shoulder before seeing him off in the morning. The snake didn’t harm the child as the bag was buttoned from the front.

Reports said the mother of the student Afsari Khatoon had to be calmed down after breaking down when she came to know about the incident. The mother teaches in an Urdu primary school, a little distance away from the private school where her son studies.

