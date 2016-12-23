Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Cultural revival

Classical dances such as Bharatnatyam, Odissi are back in vogue

  • AFPStudents during an Odissi dance lesson under the tutelage of Madhumita Raut in a garage-turned-studio in NImage Credit:
  • Leçon d’odissi dans un garage transformé en salle de danse à New Delhi, le 10 novembre 2016 / AFPImage Credit:
  • Students taking part in an Odissi dance lesson under the tutelage of Madhumita Raut inside a garage-turned-stuImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

NEW DELHI

Students elegantly curve their hands before breaking into synchronised footwork at a class in New Delhi, where growing numbers are signing up for Indian traditional dance classes rooted in Hindu mythology.

Class participants range from pre-teens to surgeons and marketing managers — but they have all chosen to learn traditional Indian dance, which emerged from the country’s temples centuries ago, over western options such as ballet, jazz and hip hop.

“Tradition is becoming popular now,” said Nitya Pant, a Mumbai-based marketing executive who practises Odissi — an ancient temple-based dance that honours Hindu Lord Jagannath, Lord of the Universe.

“No other form can give you the satisfaction that classical dance gives you,” added the 29-year-old. “You feel like you’re one with God.”

Such is the appeal that Pant flies to Delhi, spending around Rs7,250 ($100, Dh367) every weekend, on flights just to train under acclaimed dancer Madhumita Raut.

India is home to eight major classical dance styles including Odissi and Bharatnatyam — a genre originating in the country’s southern temples more than 2,000 years ago — that tell stories of deities through facial expressions, hand gestures and rapid footwork.

They run deep in India’s culture, performed at marriages, folk festivals, school contests, on reality shows and most notably in Bollywood films. While reasons for enrolling vary from exercise to extra-curricular points in college applications, Nabanita Baul Dutta says dance saved her from depression.

“Dance is happiness to me,” said the 23-year-old housewife, who has been learning Bharatnatyam in Delhi for the past year.

“After moving to Delhi, I went into depression... Then I found akka [guru], I came to her and I got out of depression,” said Dutta.

In a cramped living room, Dutta’s guru Aayurshi Neeraj recites a ‘sollukattu’ — a sequence of syllables that correspond to movements — keeping rhythm with a wooden stick and plank.

Her students clasp their hands in front of them and stamp out beats with their feet.

“Bharatnatyam to me is spirituality, it is a meditation and it’s a favourite dance to Shiva,” said Neeraj.

A garage-turned-studio in an upmarket part of the capital serves as Raut’s studio where she taught Odissi, a more fluid-moving dance in which face and hand movements are perfectly timed.

Pant and five other student mirror Raut as she forms mudras (hand gestures) to a steady chant. “My children also learn different forms of dancing. Today they are learning Zumba-Rumba something like that and one year back it was hip hop...” said 47-year-old Raut, listing off dance crazes that slipped in and out of fashion.

“They know that Odissi is for keeps,” she adds, comparing the allure of traditional dance to the enduring appeal of classic texts.

“There is a difference between literature, a coffee table book and a magazine,” said Raut, who has more than 60 pupils and a growing waiting list. “Shakespeare will be there always,” she added.

Once performed in temples and royal courts, India’s classical dance has found international resonance with troupes performing around the world.

Thanks to a mushrooming Indian diaspora, traditional dance schools have popped up globally, piquing the interest of other nationalities too.

Back in Delhi, the students say the West looks to India in search of spirituality, culture and history, which is why this classical art has gained international popularity.

“What is lacking, especially in the US and so, they don’t have a very rich cultural history... I think they seek and they want to find that piece of ancient history, that art form,” said Pant, who has been learning Odissi since she was 14.

“They’re leaning to India because we’ve had the most ancient civilisations and that’s why India and its culture has become so popular.”

Her guru Raut, an award-winning dancer who has lived, taught and performed in Europe, the US and Japan, believes Indian dance transcends borders between people and countries.

“Today it’s music, tomorrow it’s costume, day after tomorrow it’s movement. It’s so graceful. There’s no end to it,” Raut said.

“It’s a vast treasure and it can be shared and it will only spread and spread.”

— AFP

More from India

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Congress leaders urged not to air dirty laundry

Framed Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees