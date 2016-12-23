Court orders child Maoist to clean temple floors for six months

Patna: A juvenile court in Bihar has asked a delinquent to wipe the floors of temple as a penance for his crime.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar, from Sonarchak village in Aurangabad district, is accused of opening fire at security forces while working for the Maoists. Some police officers were alleged to have sustained injuries in the incident. He is an accused in a police case registered with the Saliaya police station.

He is thus assigned to the Sun temple in Deo for six months. Depending on his conduct during this period, the court will decide his fate, he has been told.

“I repent my mistake committed unknowingly. I want to study and become a good citizen,” he told the media on Friday. The boy cleans the floors during the day and sleeps on the temple campus at night.

He said he would devote himself full time to study once his “period of punishment” is over. He has been sweeping the temple floors since December 11.

“I have been told to monitor his conduct. The boy has been carrying out his duty with full devotion. He says he feels guilty of his conduct and doesn’t wants return to the world of crime,” says Sachchidanand Pathak, the temple’s head priest.

Earlier, in a similar order, another local court in Bihar had asked a corrupt businessman accused of robbing foodgrains meant for the poor to clean up a local public ground and give it a tasteful look or be ready to face jail.

The court ordered this judgement while hearing a corruption case against Shamsuddin Miyan who runs a public distribution shop, an Indian food security system that distributes subsidised food and non-food items to the poor, in East Champaran district. He was accused of black-marketing foodgrains and kerosene allotted to him between December 1984 and March 1985, for distribution to the poor.

Delivering the judgement, the court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Mahesh Prasad Singh had asked the shop owner to clean up the local Gandhi Maidan, prune the mushroomed-up bushes and clear the garbage dumped there. The court also directed the accused to get a formal certificate from the local district administration mentioning that he had completed his duty, failing which he would be jailed for six months. Gandhi Maidan is the lone open space available in Motihari, district headquarters town of East Champaran, for morning walkers or sports lovers.

Before that, another juvenile court had asked a child rapist to clean the floors of a temple in Patna for six months and also serve food to the poor for six months. The boy had been convicted for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl when he was 15.