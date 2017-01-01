Conjoined twins moved to state home

Hyderabad: Conjoined twins Veena and Vani got a new home in the new year. The twins, who were staying in the Niloufer Children’s Hospital for more than a decade, were on Sunday moved to the state Home for the Children at Yousufguda, in Hyderabad, where they were warmly welcomed by the staff and other children.

After their parents, N Murali and Nagalakshmi, from Nalgonda district gave them up due to poverty, leaving them at Niloufer hospital, Veena and Vani stayed on there and were looked after by hospital staff.

Though the successive state government made many efforts to get the twins, whose heads are joined, separated through surgery, they could not succeed due to serious risk to their lives.

Recently Telangana government had sought the help from London-based experts who recommended a lengthy and very expensive surgical procedure. But it also fell through due to the high risk to the lives of the 14 year old girls.

Another hospital in Australia also evinced interest in their case at the behest of a group of non-resident Indians from Telangana but it also remains inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Niloufer hospital authorities sent many reminders to the state government to make alternate arrangements for their stay as taking care of them was proving very expensive. The parents refused to take them home.

With no likelihood of an early breakthrough in their treatment, the state government started the process of moving them from hospital to the home run by the Women and Children’s Welfare Department.

The girls initially refused to move from the hospital, saying they were more comfortable there as they had developed a close bond with the nurses and other staff members.

But besides cost, the stay was hampering their development, and so they were moved amid emotional scenes.

At the home, one of the girls living there held a placard welcoming the twins and others wished them a happy new year.