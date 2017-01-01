Conjoined twins moved to state home

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Conjoined twins moved to state home

They were staying in the Niloufer Children’s Hospital for more than a decade

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Conjoined twins Veena and Vani got a new home in the new year. The twins, who were staying in the Niloufer Children’s Hospital for more than a decade, were on Sunday moved to the state Home for the Children at Yousufguda, in Hyderabad, where they were warmly welcomed by the staff and other children.

After their parents, N Murali and Nagalakshmi, from Nalgonda district gave them up due to poverty, leaving them at Niloufer hospital, Veena and Vani stayed on there and were looked after by hospital staff.

Though the successive state government made many efforts to get the twins, whose heads are joined, separated through surgery, they could not succeed due to serious risk to their lives.

Recently Telangana government had sought the help from London-based experts who recommended a lengthy and very expensive surgical procedure. But it also fell through due to the high risk to the lives of the 14 year old girls.

Another hospital in Australia also evinced interest in their case at the behest of a group of non-resident Indians from Telangana but it also remains inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Niloufer hospital authorities sent many reminders to the state government to make alternate arrangements for their stay as taking care of them was proving very expensive. The parents refused to take them home.

With no likelihood of an early breakthrough in their treatment, the state government started the process of moving them from hospital to the home run by the Women and Children’s Welfare Department.

The girls initially refused to move from the hospital, saying they were more comfortable there as they had developed a close bond with the nurses and other staff members.

But besides cost, the stay was hampering their development, and so they were moved amid emotional scenes.

At the home, one of the girls living there held a placard welcoming the twins and others wished them a happy new year.

More from India

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Women molested on New Year’s Eve

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays