Congressman hacked to death in Bhiwandi

Mumbai: A video from a CCTV camera showed a Congress municipal corporator in the Bhiwandi civic body being first shot and then hacked to death with sharp weapons by two unidentified persons late on Tuesday night, has gone viral on social media.

Manoj Mhatre, 53, leader of Congress party in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in the neighbouring powerloom town of Mumbai was first shot at close range from the back and the two assailants then badgered him with sticks and sharp weapons till he lay still. Bloodstains were seen on the back of his shirt as he tried to rise and defend himself from the thrashing. The video that has gone viral also shows a third person running away after jumping over the body of Mhatre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Manoj Patil said, “The assailants fired three bullets at Mhatre one of which hit him in the back. Though Mhatre was first rushed to a nearby hospital, he was shifted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane after his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment.”

Police are on a manhunt for six to seven assailants and suspect them to be from Bhiwandi going by what eyewitnesses said. They fled in a four-wheeler without a number plate, the police said.

The motive behind the killing is still not known and according to police, there was an earlier attempt on Mhatre’s life.

Mhatre lived in Kalwa in Bhiwandi and later shifted to Oswal Wadi, another area, due to personal enmity.

The incident took place around 9.40pm just as Mhatre was returning home and stepped into the parking lot.

Elections for the next term of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation are scheduled to take place in May this year.