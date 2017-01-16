Congress ups ante in Punjab polls; Amarinder to fight against Badal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Congress ups ante in Punjab polls; Amarinder to fight against Badal

Sidhu says “joining the Congress was a home-coming” for him and that he was a “born Congressman”

Image Credit: PTI
Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh campaigns at an election rally for party candidate from Rampur Phula, Gurpreet Singh Kangar in Bathinda on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Chandigarh: Enthused by cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the party, a fired up Congress on Monday announced that its state president Amarinder Singh would take on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the latter’s traditional assembly seat of Lambi.

The Congress also announced that its Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is a grandson of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, will contest against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the latter’s Jalalabad seat.

Congress party in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari told the media in New Delhi on Monday that the party has cleared the names of Amarinder and Bittu for the two seats.

She said that Sidhu, a four-time former BJP MP, would contest from the Amritsar-East assembly seat.

Sidhu told the media in New Delhi on Monday that “joining the Congress was a homecoming” for him and that he was a “born Congressman”.

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is challenging the Akali Dal-BJP alliance and Congress in Punjab, already having announced its Sangrur Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann and Delhi lawmaker Jarnail Singh to take on Badal junior and Badal senior from the Jalalabad and Lambi seats, the contest for these seats is poised to be a high stakes affair.

Describing Lambi as his “karam bhoomi” (place of action) from where he would “teach the Badals a lesson for the savagery and atrocities they had unleashed on the people of Punjab over the past 10 years”, Amarinder Singh on Monday said he would get all cases of religious sacrilege thoroughly investigated and punish the Badals if found guilty.

Addressing a rally at Chamkaur Sahib, 50km from here, on Monday, the former Chief Minister said Patiala (his traditional assembly seat which he is contesting again) was his `janambhoomi’ (birthplace) to which he owed his emotional roots.

But he has “chosen Lambi as my karambhoomi since I owed it to the people of Punjab to teach the Badals a lesson for all their crimes and misdeeds,” Amarinder said.

“The Badals have spent the past 10 years bolstering their family interests, with all the key businesses in the state owned by them and the Akali-patronised mafia ruling Punjab,” Amarinder said, questioning Chief Minister Badal where he would take all the wealth he had accumulated.

Amarinder criticised the AAP leadership, particularly is national convener Arvind Kejriwal, for “their attempts to unleash anarchy in the state to promote their personal interests at the cost of the interests of the Punjabis”.

Taking a snipe at Kejriwal’s attempts to project himself as a Sikh Punjabi by trying to wear a turban during his public meetings and rallies, Amarinder warned the people against being taken in by his “frivolous gimmicks”.

“He’s a liar out to snatch power in Punjab and become the Chief Minister of the state,” Amarinder said.

Elections to 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 4.

The main contest is between the ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance, which has been in power in Punjab since 2007, the Congress and the AAP.

— IANS

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Akhilesh meets Mulayam

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon