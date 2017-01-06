Congress holds protests across Kerala over demonetisation

Thiruvananthapuram: Demonstrators took to the streets in several cities in Kerala on Friday, to protest against the federal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s decision to demonetise Rs500 (Dh27) and Rs1,000 currency notes.

Taking part in the protest, Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yet to respond to his query about the government permitting UK-based company De La Rue to work with the federal government in expanding operations in India and printing plastic notes in the country.

Chandy’s contention is that the company has been blacklisted in India according to media reports.

Chandy also sought to know whether there were any financial transactions between the federal government and De La Rue, or if any collaboration existed between them.

“Those who believed the prime minister’s words on the demonetisation issue have been fooled”, Chandy said.

Friday’s protests by the Congress in Kerala were part of nationwide demonstrations that the party had chalked out against the demonetisation exercise.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran inaugurated the protest in Thrissur and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led the protest in the state capital.

Meanwhile the protest in the state capital, held in front of the Reserve Bank, turned violent, prompting police to arrest and remove the protesters from the site.

Several protesters climbed on the roof of the police van even as police were arresting and taking other protesters into the vehicle.

The anti-demonetisation drive by the Congress is being held in two phases. The second phase will be launched in Delhi on January 11 along with the party’s national convention.