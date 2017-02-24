Mobile
Congress a crowd around fading dynasty: Jaitley

Finance Minister says Congress has lost its image as a responsible political organisation

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Delighted by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) impressive show in civic polls in Maharashtra and Odisha, Union Finance Minister Arun Jatiley on Friday attacked the Congress party, saying it has become “a crowd around a fading dynasty”.

“If the current representative of the dynasty lacks the ability to lead the party or the country, the party suffers. It becomes a crowd around a fading dynasty. This now seems obvious in the case of Congress,” Jaitley said.

BJP registered an unprecedented victory in municipal elections in Maharashtra and made significant gains in Odisha.

“Congress got squeezed out in Odisha while it got pushed to the third and fourth places in most cities in Maharashtra. Congress is not even a major contestant in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh,” Jaitley said.

The Finance Minister said Congress lost its image as a responsible political organisation.

“From a natural party of governance, it has moved to the fringe. Its policies have alienated its constituency, of the poor aam aadmi [common man]. The first message of these elections is that BJP has become a pan-India party which is now fast spreading its roots even in the eastern and southern states,” Jaitley added.

He said political parties that adopt dynastic succession as an alternative to merit-based leadership creation suffer from a natural disadvantage.

“Tall leaders do not grow in such parties. The strength of the party overlaps with the charisma of the current generation of the dynasty,” he said.

Reacting to Congress’ stand on demonetisation of high value currency, he said it was costing the party dearly.

“Congress party’s stiff opposition to demonetisation has cost the party dear as the government’s decision got overwhelming support from the poor. The Congress party has lost its traditional constituency of the poor electorate to the BJP. The disruptive role played by the Congress in Parliament has projected it more as a fringe rather than a mainstream political party,” he averred.

Describing Congress as “anti-reformist”, Jaitley said Congress refused to accept the ground realities and hence lost touch with the common man.

“Congress still refuses to accept the reality that it is out of power now and scandals continue to tumble out from its rule between 2004 and 2014,” he said.

