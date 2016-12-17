Cold weather sees scores hospitalised in Bihar

Indian tourists walk through thick fog near the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on a cold, foggy morning in Amritsar on Wednesday. Heavy fog and cold weather disrupted train, bus and air schedules across northern India.

Patna: As many as 47 people have suffered brain haemorrhages in the past 72 hours in Bihar, apparently triggered by the extremely cold weather conditions that have badly affected normal life across the state.

Most of the victims are in the 60-75 year age group, prompting disaster management authorities to make adequate arrangements for bonfires. All the victims have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and Patna Medical College and Hospital, two state-run hospitals in Patna, where they are under the close observation of doctors.

Apart from them, 38 people have suffered heart attacks owing to the inclement weather across the state and they have all been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC).

“A majority of the patients admitted to the institute had myocardial infarction [MI] for which sudden fall in temperature is one of the major factors,” IGIC director S.S. Chatterjee told the media on Saturday.

Experts say the condition occurs when blood flow stops to certain parts of the heart, resulting in damage to heart muscles.

Gaya district in Bihar reported a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius while Patna closely followed with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted further decreases in temperature.

Keeping in view the previously adverse weather conditions, the disaster management department has arranged bonfires at 1,360 places across 24 districts in the state and has also directed authorities to distribute blankets among the poor.