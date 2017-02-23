Classes suspended in Delhi college after clashes

Policemen guard as All India Students Association (AISA) and Jawaharlal Nehru University students hold a protest demanding the arrest of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members at the police headquarters in New Delhi. ABVP memberson Wednesday clashed with AISA at the North Campus of DU.

New Delhi: Amid tension after clashes between students over an invitation to Jawahalal Nehru University’s (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid to address a seminar, classes remained suspended at Delhi University’s (DU) Ramjas College on Thursday with police registering a rioting case against those involved in violence.

“This is the national capital, we will not tolerate this. An inquiry has been set up under a senior police officer to look into reports of inappropriate and unprofessional action of some policemen. We don’t condone such action,” Joint Commissioner of Police Dipendra Pathak told Gulf News.

About 20 students and at least one teacher were injured on Wednesday in clashes with activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an outfit backed by Hindu fundamentalist outfit Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

Some journalists were also caught between the rival groups and beaten.

The invitation to Khalid was scrapped after ABVP activists barged into the college, locked up the auditorium and cut off power. Khalid was accused of sedition last year.

On Thursday, student leaders of the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA) protested against Delhi Police and ABVP.

ABVP, however, denied attacking protesters or even forcing the college to cancel its invite to Khalid.

“There was no violence. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad always promotes discussion. But you need to maintain decorum. The college students and teachers didn’t want Umar Khalid,” ABVP leader Abhishek Verma told Gulf News.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Dipendra Pathak said the unprofessional action of some policemen had come to light during Wednesday’s clashes.

“An inquiry is on and strict action will be taken. People and students should not lose their cool and maintain peace on the campus. Violence of any kind should be avoided. It will neither offer any solution nor lead to anything positive. The proctor office will look into the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, JNU student leader Shehla Rashid said ABVP activists were violent and hurled bricks at female students.

“We were attacked, the cops did nothing. Our students were bleeding. They hurled bricks at us. They pulled the hair of women,” Rashid told media.

Khalid was charged with sedition and jailed last year for his role in an event in JNU in which anti-India slogans were raised.

Reacting to the incident, he said, “only a few would have heard me had I spoken at Ramjas College. Now, the whole country is hearing me. The Delhi Police has not been able to file a charge sheet against me and they say I am an anti-national and I have links with terrorist groups.”