Civilian awards for ‘selfless’ work of commoners

New Delhi: Among the civilian Padma awardees announced for this year were 15 unsung heroes known to have made a difference with their rare talent and contribution to the cause of nation-building.

Special emphasis has been laid on awarding recognition to those who have been rendering selfless service to society, the officials said.

“These are the people for whom no recommendation came. Our own research team dug out information about them, cross-checked with local district officials and then sent it to Padma Committee for consideration,” Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told media on Thursday.

Daripalli Ramaiah or the ‘Tree Man of Telangana’ who planted over 10 million trees in his lifetime, Dr Subrato Das of Gujarat who provided emergency treatment on highways, and Dr Bhakti Yadav, a 91-year-old gynecologist who has been serving the poor for free for over 60 years are some of the achievers recognised by the central government this year.

Many others who got decorated included Madhubani painter Baoa Devi, singer KJ Yesudas, Odia actor Sadhu Meher for his five decades of contribution to Indian cinema and Genabhai Dargabhai Patel, who transformed drought-affected land into pomegranate farms in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

Volunteer firefighter Bipin Ganatra from West Bengal was decorated with Padma Shri. He is the only person apart from fire brigade officials who has been to almost every fire accident site in Kolkata in the last 40 years.

Dr Suniti Solomon, who diagnosed the first Aids case in India in 1985, was also awarded Padma Shri posthumously.

India’s oldest Kalaripayattu exponent Meenakshi Amma was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, for practising the ancient art form said to be at the root of Chinese martial arts. A school dropout Chintakindi Mallesham, who invented the Laxmi ASU machine, got the Padma Shri in the category ‘science and engineering’. The machine significantly reduces the labour and time required to weave Pochampalli silk saris.