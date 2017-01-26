Civilian awards for ‘selfless’ work of commoners

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Civilian awards for ‘selfless’ work of commoners

Recipients have been rendering selfless service to society, officials say

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Among the civilian Padma awardees announced for this year were 15 unsung heroes known to have made a difference with their rare talent and contribution to the cause of nation-building.

Special emphasis has been laid on awarding recognition to those who have been rendering selfless service to society, the officials said.

“These are the people for whom no recommendation came. Our own research team dug out information about them, cross-checked with local district officials and then sent it to Padma Committee for consideration,” Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told media on Thursday.

Daripalli Ramaiah or the ‘Tree Man of Telangana’ who planted over 10 million trees in his lifetime, Dr Subrato Das of Gujarat who provided emergency treatment on highways, and Dr Bhakti Yadav, a 91-year-old gynecologist who has been serving the poor for free for over 60 years are some of the achievers recognised by the central government this year.

Many others who got decorated included Madhubani painter Baoa Devi, singer KJ Yesudas, Odia actor Sadhu Meher for his five decades of contribution to Indian cinema and Genabhai Dargabhai Patel, who transformed drought-affected land into pomegranate farms in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

Volunteer firefighter Bipin Ganatra from West Bengal was decorated with Padma Shri. He is the only person apart from fire brigade officials who has been to almost every fire accident site in Kolkata in the last 40 years.

Dr Suniti Solomon, who diagnosed the first Aids case in India in 1985, was also awarded Padma Shri posthumously.

India’s oldest Kalaripayattu exponent Meenakshi Amma was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, for practising the ancient art form said to be at the root of Chinese martial arts. A school dropout Chintakindi Mallesham, who invented the Laxmi ASU machine, got the Padma Shri in the category ‘science and engineering’. The machine significantly reduces the labour and time required to weave Pochampalli silk saris.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day