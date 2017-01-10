Chinese envoy to India moots One Belt One Road initiative

Mumbai: China’s new ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, described current differences between India and China as issues ‘within a family.”

“Even members of a family have some differences sometimes, I am very optimistic about the future of our relations.”

Zhaohui was speaking at a function organised by think tank organisation Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the newly established Ji Xianlin Centre for India-China Studies at the University of Mumbai.

The ambassador suggested a bilateral Friendship and Cooperation Treaty along with a free-trade agreement to boost Indo-China relations.

Describing these as “ambitious proposals,” he also said the time was ripe for the two countries to reap some “early harvest” benefits in resolving their vexed border issue.

In addition, Zhaohui said India and China should join hands in the latter’s ambitious ‘One Belt One Road’ strategy for building super-modern economic and infrastructural connectivities in South Asia. India’s ‘Act East’ policy would benefit if India joined the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative, he said.

On his first visit to Mumbai, he remarked, “India is my second home. I joined foreign service because of my affection for India.”

He added, “Beyond connectivity projects, our two countries should also cooperate to promote cultural exchanges, cooperation in education, and people-to-people contacts under the One Belt One Road framework.”