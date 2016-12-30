Mobile
China blocks move to declare Masood Azhar a terrorist

India calls it ‘double standards’ in the fight against terrorism

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: With Beijing blocking its move to list Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a UN designated terrorist, India on Friday said the development reflected “double standards” in the fight against terrorism and was “surprising” as China was itself a victim of terrorism.

“We note with concern China’s decision to block the proposal to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council which had been presented nine months ago and had received the strong backing of all other members of the Committee.”

“The inability of the international community to list its leader Masood Azhar is an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

In April, China had blocked India’s move to label the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief a terrorist, a decision that had angered New Delhi which has been trying to convince Beijing to reconsider the decision. In September, it had extended its decision to put a technical hold on the UN’s 1267 Committee declaring Azhar a terrorist by three months.

Calling the action surprising, the MEA statement said: “This decision by China is surprising as China herself has been affected by the scourge of terrorism and has declared opposition to all forms of terrorism.

“As a consequence of this decision, the UN Security Council has again been prevented from acting against the leader of a listed terrorist organisation.”

Seven Indian security personnel lost their lives when terrorists from across the border attacked the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot early on January 2.

The Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack in which all the six terrorists also were reportedly killed.

“We had expected China would have been more understanding of the danger posed to all by terrorism and would join India and others in fighting the common challenge of terrorism,” the statement added.

JeM was listed in the Security Council Committee 1267 list on October 17, 2001 for being associated with the Al Qaida, Osama Bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities related with terrorism”.

