Child protection officers held in trafficking probe

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Child protection officers held in trafficking probe

Indian investigators say children aged between 6 months and 14 years were sold in illegal adoptions to foreigners for between $12,000 and $23,000

Gulf News
 

Kolkata: Two child protection officers have been arrested for alleged links with a trafficking gang that ran illegal adoption centres in eastern India, selling children to foreign couples, police said on Saturday.

Investigators said children aged between six months and 14 years were sold in illegal adoptions to couples from Europe, America and Asia for between $12,000 and $23,000 and taken out of the country.

While India has an estimated 30 million orphans, legal adoption is rare because of strict rules governing the practice and there is a thriving illicit market.

Police arrested two Darjeeling child protection officials, Mrinal Ghosh and Debasish Chanda, on Friday “for their links with the adoption scandal”, Nishat Parvej of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department told AFP.

He said three more government officials had “absconded”, as the widening inquiry into the adoption racket embroils political and administrative figures.

So far six people have been nabbed over the scandal, including Juhi Choudhury, a senior member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in West Bengal.

The head of the adoption centre at the heart of the scandal, Chandana Chakraborty, told investigators that Choudhury had been involved in child trafficking for several years.

Police arrested Chakraborty, a retired school principal, and her deputy Sonali Mondal last month after a tip-off from the federal adoption agency.

The pair ran the Bimala Sishu Griha centre where children were sold abroad through forged documents to couples for as much as 1.5 million rupees ($23,000, Dh82,380).

Investigators said the trafficking had continued for several years before they started monitoring the charity in June when federal authorities found discrepancies in their records and relocated all the children from the centre.

Chakraborty allegedly ran health camps to identify poor and unmarried pregnant women and persuaded them to give up their babies for adoption after paying them.

Experts say lengthy bureaucratic delays and complex rules in the adoption process push desperate couples toward the illegal adoption market.

Only 3,678 children were legally adopted by couples in India between April 2015 and March 2016, according to official data.

The latest scandal comes roughly four months after police arrested 18 people in the same state over a racket that saw gangs steal newborn babies from nursing homes with the intention of selling them.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal