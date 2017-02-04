Chennai oil spill clean-up 90% complete

Indian firefighters and volunteers during an operation on Saturday to clean up oil washed ashore in Chennai. The oil was spilt after two vessels collided on January 28.

Chennai: With the oil spill off the coast here raising concerns, the centre on Saturday said a total of 65 tonnes of sludge has been removed so far, with over 90 per cent of the work completed.

It also expressed confidence that the clean-up would be finished in a couple of days.

Among others, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was providing special bio-remediation material for treatment of the collected oil sludge for safe disposal.

“The total quantity of sludge which was removed till February 2 was 65 tonnes. It is observed that there is a vast difference between quantity of oil spilt and sludge recovered due to the fact that the oil gets coagulated and becomes puffy when it is recovered with water and sand,” an official release said.

“More than 90 per cent of the work has been completed and most of the residual work is expected to be completed in a couple of days,” it said.

Further, ‘Super Suckers’ had removed 54 tonnes which contained 70 per cent water, it added.

“The Indian Oil Corporation has provided special bio-remediation material for treatment of the collected oil sludge for its safe disposal.

“HPCL has arranged for trailers and manpower for transporting collected sludge to Ennore port area for bio remediation treatment under the expert guidance of IOC R&D experts where a 2,000 square metre pit has been created for the purpose,” the release said.

Chennai Port and the government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu organised medical camps on Saturday at Ernavoor and the Kasimedu fisheries harbour.

On January 28, two shipping vessels had collided outside the Kamarajar Port at Ennore, leading to the oil spill.

The release stated that as soon as the oil leak was tracked, the Coast Guard started mobilising equipment and manpower for clean-up at various locations and coordinated the operations.

A massive clean-up operation was launched in Tiruvallur, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts that engaged more than 2,000 people at various sites including Ernavur, Chennai Fishing Harbour, Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai and Injambakkam beaches.

The coast guard has been coordinating operations jointly with personnel from the Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port, the state government and its agencies, as well as fishermen.

Top officials from Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Shipping have been deputed to conduct spot inspections of the affected areas and coordinate and review the clean-up, it said.

They also met the state Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan to discuss the matter, the release said, adding that Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port had set up control rooms to deal with the situation.

“Kamarajar Port has Tier-I Oil Spill Response Equipment, which was deployed by the Port. [The] National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, an autonomous centre of Ministry of Environment, has been engaged by Kamarajar Port to study the impact on the environment,” it added.

At Ernavur, which was the most affected by the drifting sludge, booms have been deployed along the shore line to contain the oil.

Furthermore, Coast Guard ship and helicopters were carrying out regular sorties to continuously monitor the oil slick.

The Directorate General (DG) of Shipping has instituted a statutory inquiry under the Merchant Shipping Act to ascertain the causes and contributory factors that led to the accident and both the ships have been restrained from leaving the Port.

The DG of Shipping was also holding discussions with the owners of the two ships regarding the payment of claims, the statement said.

“[The] overnment is taking all the measures to manage the situation. Authorities involved in the operations are confident that the situation is under control and the entire cleaning up operation will be completed in a couple of days,” it added.