Cash crunch, violence mark New Year’s dawn in Kerala

Half of all ATMs run dry in state

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The cash crunch woes that plagued the last 50 days of the previous year seemed to have carried over into the New Year in Kerala, with people waiting outside ATM counters to withdraw cash on Sunday.

There were also incidents of violence in different parts of the state, one of which claimed the life of a youth in Palakkad district.

According to reports from Palakkad, a two-member team that arrived on a bike attacked a group of young people engaged in New Year revelry at Elavancherry in the district, leading to the death of Sujith (19), a native of Nemmara.

One of Sujith’s friends was injured in the attack and has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College. Police believe previous enmity had led to the attack.

At Panur in Kannur, three Communist Party of India Marxist workers identified as Aswin, Athul and Ranjith were injured in a knife attack in the early hours of Sunday. They were returning after New Year festivities. All three were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College.

In Kochi, police are still on the hunt for the attackers of Nikhil Jose, an event management executive of a media firm. Jose, who was travelling with his wife and young child, was attacked by a biker gang when he stopped his jeep at a petrol pump for fuel. There are reports that road-rage had led to the event.

Meanwhile, Keralites had no respite from the cash crunch in the New Year as roughly half of all ATMs ran dry in the state.

The Christmas-New Year week was marked by numerous weddings across the state, and the host families found it difficult to make the preparations owing to the shortage of paper currency. Many caterers, stage-designers, florists and event managers continue to favour paper currency for payments, making it difficult for the marriage hosts to make payments.

Pensioners in the state are also anxious because the Reserve Bank of India has not been able to supply the state government with the volume of currency requested by the state government.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

