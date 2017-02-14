Case which led to Sasikala’s undoing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Case which led to Sasikala’s undoing

It was filed in 1996 against Jayalalithaa

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Two judges of the apex Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday delivered their ruling separately, but agreed that AIADMK leader Sasikala had, in the early 90s, accumulated an illicit fortune with former Tamil Nadu (TN) chief minister (CM) J Jayalalithaa, who died in December.

The corruption case centred on whether Jayalalithaa misused her first term as CM in the 1990s to accumulate a vast fortune of real estate, cash and jewellery through a maze of companies which were owned by Sasikala and her relatives, two of whom have also been found guilty by the SC on Tuesday.

A case was filed in 1996 against Jayalalithaa, following a complaint by now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Subramanian Swamy, that she had assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

For years, Sasikala lived with Jayalalitha and was her closest aide. In 2014, both women were jailed in Bengaluru, where the case was first tried. However, after being acquitted by the highest court in Karnataka, Jayalalithaa returned to office. “I was expecting the conviction. I don’t think she can escape the four-year sentence,” Swamy told media after Sasikala’s conviction was upheld.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia
dubai property

Also In India

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her