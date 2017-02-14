Case which led to Sasikala’s undoing

New Delhi: Two judges of the apex Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday delivered their ruling separately, but agreed that AIADMK leader Sasikala had, in the early 90s, accumulated an illicit fortune with former Tamil Nadu (TN) chief minister (CM) J Jayalalithaa, who died in December.

The corruption case centred on whether Jayalalithaa misused her first term as CM in the 1990s to accumulate a vast fortune of real estate, cash and jewellery through a maze of companies which were owned by Sasikala and her relatives, two of whom have also been found guilty by the SC on Tuesday.

A case was filed in 1996 against Jayalalithaa, following a complaint by now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Subramanian Swamy, that she had assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

For years, Sasikala lived with Jayalalitha and was her closest aide. In 2014, both women were jailed in Bengaluru, where the case was first tried. However, after being acquitted by the highest court in Karnataka, Jayalalithaa returned to office. “I was expecting the conviction. I don’t think she can escape the four-year sentence,” Swamy told media after Sasikala’s conviction was upheld.