Burglars decamp with Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize certificate

Indian Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's house in southeast Delhi was burgled

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Archives
Kailash Satyarthi
 

New Delhi: Indian Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's house in southeast Delhi was burgled and his Nobel citation allegedly stolen, police said on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about the alleged theft of the citation and teams are at the spot to get details of the items stolen.

The burglars broke into his home in the Aravalli apartment in Alaknanda in New Delhi and also stole some jewellery, besides the certificate.

The burglary was reportedly carried out on Monday night and was discovered by Satyarthi's son, reports say. He said his parents were out of the country. He has filed a complaint at the Kalkaji police station.

Kailash Satyarthi shared the the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai. He is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an organisation dedicated towards the eradication of child labour and rehabilitation of the rescued former child workers.

