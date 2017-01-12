Build toilets, or face jail in Bihar

Patna: Two youths in Bihar have been asked by the authorities to instantly construct toilets at home or face jail for mocking the sanitation campaign of the government. This is the first instance of such a punishment handed out by the government.

According to reports, when a local village council official, Maya Devi, was educating villagers in Kaithhar-Khurd, Buxur district, about the ill-effects of open defecation when Vikas Kumar and Aakash Kumar spoke out vehemently against the campaign.

They refused to listen to the official’s advice and declared that they would continue defecting in the open. The official then lodged a written complaint against them with a senior official.

Subsequently, the official called both the youths to his office and asked them to construct a toilet at home within five days or they would be sent to jail. The worried youths are now pressuring their parents to hurriedly construct the toilets. The official has also asked the youths to publicly tender an apology for opposing the campaign.

In a unique drive, the local authorities in district have already employed dozens of transgendered persons in the anti-open defecation campaign. Now, the heavily made-up transgenders can be seen dancing from one locality to another in Buxur, knocking on the doors of residents and requesting them to build a toilet at home.

“We are not trying to bank on the ‘nuisance value’ of the transgenders. In fact, they are traditionally welcome in every house where a baby is born and have access to every section of the society. Also, they have good communications skills. Hence, we thought to employ them for this special cause,” the local Buxur district magistrate Raman Kumar told press persons.

According to an official report, around 16.5 million households out of over 110 million population in Bihar currently do not have toilets in their homes. Right now, only 308 villages out of total over 44,000 in Bihar have been declared free from open-defecation.