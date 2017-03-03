Budget ‘leak’: Kerala Opposition reads parallel budget

Thiruvananthapuram: The annual budget presentation of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala ended in anti-climax on Friday, when the Opposition United Democratic Front accused that the budget papers had leaked and were all over social media even as the finance minister was reading it.

Economist-turned-politician T.M. Thomas Isaac, the finance minister, and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were both in for a shock when Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala waved copies of the budget papers in the House, stating that he could read the rest of the budget speech.

The intervention by the opposition leader happened when the finance minister was about two hours into his lengthy budget speech.

Chennithala then led the opposition MLAs out of the House and read the remaining parts of the budget even as Isaac continued reading the final part of the budget inside the House.

“Normally, only after the budget is read, the copies are made available to the members and the media. This is an unprecedented occurrence. The assembly has been made a virtual scarecrow”, said Chennithala.

The Speaker tried to calm the situation stating that he and the finance minister had been in the House since morning and they had no clue about how the budget details might have leaked.

But the Opposition benches would not heed the Speaker’s request to continue listening to the budget speech. “It could have leaked only from the finance minister’s office. He is a social-media person”, Chennithala said.

The budget made an allocation of Rs13.75 billion (Dh75 million) for the information technology, tourism and medium scale industrial sector, and vowed to revive the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation with a Rs30-billion package.

The key areas of emphasis of the state budget, as expected, have been on education, health and social welfare sectors. The budget proposes to make 45,000 school classrooms equipped with digital facilities and raise the minimum pension level to Rs1,100 per month.