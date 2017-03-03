Budget ‘leak’: Kerala Opposition reads parallel budget

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Budget ‘leak’: Kerala Opposition reads parallel budget

Opposition benches would not heed the Speaker’s request to continue listening to the budget speech

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The annual budget presentation of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala ended in anti-climax on Friday, when the Opposition United Democratic Front accused that the budget papers had leaked and were all over social media even as the finance minister was reading it.

Economist-turned-politician T.M. Thomas Isaac, the finance minister, and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were both in for a shock when Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala waved copies of the budget papers in the House, stating that he could read the rest of the budget speech.

The intervention by the opposition leader happened when the finance minister was about two hours into his lengthy budget speech.

Chennithala then led the opposition MLAs out of the House and read the remaining parts of the budget even as Isaac continued reading the final part of the budget inside the House.

“Normally, only after the budget is read, the copies are made available to the members and the media. This is an unprecedented occurrence. The assembly has been made a virtual scarecrow”, said Chennithala.

The Speaker tried to calm the situation stating that he and the finance minister had been in the House since morning and they had no clue about how the budget details might have leaked.

But the Opposition benches would not heed the Speaker’s request to continue listening to the budget speech. “It could have leaked only from the finance minister’s office. He is a social-media person”, Chennithala said.

The budget made an allocation of Rs13.75 billion (Dh75 million) for the information technology, tourism and medium scale industrial sector, and vowed to revive the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation with a Rs30-billion package.

The key areas of emphasis of the state budget, as expected, have been on education, health and social welfare sectors. The budget proposes to make 45,000 school classrooms equipped with digital facilities and raise the minimum pension level to Rs1,100 per month.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Former diplomat and MP Shahabuddin dies aged 82

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger