Bride sent to in-laws’ home in chains, police rescue

A policeman watches from a close the woman in chains in her in-laws’ home in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Patna: Police in Bihar have rescued a bride after she was sent to her in-laws’ home in chains when she refused to stay with her husband.

Police said her parents bound her feet before sending her off so she wouldn’t run off with her boyfriend.

The incident occurred in Bahadurpur locality of Bhagalpur district, some 190km east of Patna.

Reports said Manisha Kumari, 18, a resident of Mahgama village in the same district, was in a relationship with her college mate, Ajay Paswan. They both attended Kahalgaon Inter College.

But her grandfather was strongly opposed to her love affair and arranged for her to get married to another man, Babulal Paswan, who was much older than her.

Subsequently, she eloped with her boyfriend and her parents reported the matter to the police. Sometime later, both were tracked down.

That’s when she was tied in chains by her parents and sent to her in-laws’ home after her wedding. As per reports, she reached her in-laws’ home on December 4.

However, local villagers reported the matter to the police, who rescued her by getting her chains cut by a local mechanic.

“The matter was settled with the consent of the society but we have warned her in-laws’ of legal action if she was tied to chains again kept in chains,” local police official Vijay Kumar told media today.

However, the woman doesn’t want to stay with her husband and wishes to marry her boyfriend. “I am not happy with the marriage and will not be able to stay with my husband,” said Kumari, adding she wanted to live with her boyfriend although he is poor.

The matter came to light after the local villagers saw the bride in chains in her in-laws’ home and began teasing her husband, describing him as “bediwali patni ka path” [husband of wife in chains].

One such taunt led to a bloody fight between the woman’s husband and a neighbour on Thursday and the issue finally reached the local police.