Bleak outlook for Kerala liquor outlets as year ends

Thiruvananthapuram: When 2016 dawned, the political debate in Kerala centred around the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government’s decision to push for total prohibition in the state and the closure of liquor bars in all hotels except five-star properties.

In May, the UDF government was voted out of power, burdened by the allegations of big bribes being paid to the then finance minister K.M. Mani and former excise minister K. Babu.

The liquor industry in the state was looking forward to better days ahead, but as 2016 draws to a close, even liquor retail outlets in the state are facing closure following a directive from the Supreme Court of India.

The apex court has directed closure of liquor retail outlets on state and national highways, pointing out that vending liquor by the highways is leading to a number of road accidents in the country. The court wants liquor retail sales to be at least 500 metres away from highways.

According to the directive, dozens of hotels with bars and retail liquor outlets along state and national highways in Kerala have to shut their liquor business by April 1. The directive is also applicable to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), which is the state-owned liquor retailer in Kerala.

Local media reported that the government has received legal advice that the apex court directive is applicable even for five-star hotels.

The new directive is a big blow for the hotel sector because even the five-star hotels that were spared from the liquor sales ban imposed by the state government, will have to stop serving liquor if they are situated on a highway.

While the KSBC-owned retail liquor outlets that are on the highways can be moved by renting new premises that are more than 500 metres from the highways, five-star hotels will not be able to meet the new norm set by the apex court.

Hoteliers in Kerala say the new directive will further hurt the hospitality sector that has borne the brunt of the state government’s clamp down on serving liquor at all hotels except five-star properties and the decline in tourist arrivals owing to the federal government’s demonetisation decision.