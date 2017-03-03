BJP wants burqa-clad voters to be checked

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

BJP wants burqa-clad voters to be checked

Also asks the EC to provide adequate paramilitary forces in polling stations in sensitive districts

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday approached the Election Commission (EC) asking for deployment of women police in the last two phases of Uttar Pradesh (UP) state legislative assembly polls to check the identity of burqa-clad woman voters.

“The BJP demands that to establish the identity of burqa-clad female voters in the sixth and seventh phase of the UP polls, women police be posted at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths,” BJP said in a representation to EC.

BJP state vice-president and state election management-in-charge JPS Rathore and the party’s administration affairs in-charge Kuldeep Pati Tripathi sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for further perusal.

Rathore said a large number of burqa-clad women exercise their franchise and there was a possibility of false voting.

“The Election Commission deploys only male police personnel outside polling booths who cannot check the identity of burqa-clad Muslim women. If the presiding officer has doubts about the identity of any burqa-clad woman, he hesitates to check. Adequate deployment of female police would ensure proper checking of women voters, and at the same time, minimising incidents of bogus voting,” Rathore told Gulf News.

BJP also demanded the EC to provide adequate paramilitary forces in polling stations in sensitive districts like Ballia and Mau.

A large number of constituencies going to polls in the last two rounds on March four and eight fall in Muslim-dominated districts of eastern UP. Muslims make up around 19 to 20 per cent of UP’s population of nearly 200 million.

The demand has not gone down well with Muslim outfits.

“So far the election and voting process have been rather smooth, and the Election Commission deserves a round of applause for this. However, in a bid to polarise the votes in the sixth and seventh phase, the BJP has now come up with this strange demand,” Mahila Muslim Personal Law Board Chairperson Shaista Amber told the media.

She said this action of BJP will backfire.

“Whether a woman is wearing burqa or ghoonghat (veil), no one has the right to offend her womanhood and dignity,” she said.

Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Yassob Abbas also said the move was aimed at polarising the votes.

“This is a deliberate tactic of the Bharatiya Janata Party to polarise the votes. We will not tolerate even an iota of insult to the burqa. Will the pallu (scarf) of non-Muslim women be removed to check and verify their identity? It is better not to do any politics over the burqa,” Abbas said.

BJP ally Shiv Sena also slammed the ruling party for seeking screening of burqa-clad women voters.

“The move shows BJP’s frustration as it knows that it will suffer a crushing defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Almost the entire Narendra Modi Cabinet is camping in Uttar Pradesh for the election. However, after phase five voting, they know the party is going to suffer a major setback,” Shiv Sena said in a statement on Friday.

“Such a move shows that BJP is now completely frustrated. PM Modi always stresses on minimum government, maximum governance, however, his ministers are lodged in UP for election campaigning. People will soon give it a befitting reply,” Sena added.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Former diplomat and MP Shahabuddin dies aged 82

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins