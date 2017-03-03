BJP wants burqa-clad voters to be checked

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday approached the Election Commission (EC) asking for deployment of women police in the last two phases of Uttar Pradesh (UP) state legislative assembly polls to check the identity of burqa-clad woman voters.

“The BJP demands that to establish the identity of burqa-clad female voters in the sixth and seventh phase of the UP polls, women police be posted at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths,” BJP said in a representation to EC.

BJP state vice-president and state election management-in-charge JPS Rathore and the party’s administration affairs in-charge Kuldeep Pati Tripathi sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for further perusal.

Rathore said a large number of burqa-clad women exercise their franchise and there was a possibility of false voting.

“The Election Commission deploys only male police personnel outside polling booths who cannot check the identity of burqa-clad Muslim women. If the presiding officer has doubts about the identity of any burqa-clad woman, he hesitates to check. Adequate deployment of female police would ensure proper checking of women voters, and at the same time, minimising incidents of bogus voting,” Rathore told Gulf News.

BJP also demanded the EC to provide adequate paramilitary forces in polling stations in sensitive districts like Ballia and Mau.

A large number of constituencies going to polls in the last two rounds on March four and eight fall in Muslim-dominated districts of eastern UP. Muslims make up around 19 to 20 per cent of UP’s population of nearly 200 million.

The demand has not gone down well with Muslim outfits.

“So far the election and voting process have been rather smooth, and the Election Commission deserves a round of applause for this. However, in a bid to polarise the votes in the sixth and seventh phase, the BJP has now come up with this strange demand,” Mahila Muslim Personal Law Board Chairperson Shaista Amber told the media.

She said this action of BJP will backfire.

“Whether a woman is wearing burqa or ghoonghat (veil), no one has the right to offend her womanhood and dignity,” she said.

Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Yassob Abbas also said the move was aimed at polarising the votes.

“This is a deliberate tactic of the Bharatiya Janata Party to polarise the votes. We will not tolerate even an iota of insult to the burqa. Will the pallu (scarf) of non-Muslim women be removed to check and verify their identity? It is better not to do any politics over the burqa,” Abbas said.

BJP ally Shiv Sena also slammed the ruling party for seeking screening of burqa-clad women voters.

“The move shows BJP’s frustration as it knows that it will suffer a crushing defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Almost the entire Narendra Modi Cabinet is camping in Uttar Pradesh for the election. However, after phase five voting, they know the party is going to suffer a major setback,” Shiv Sena said in a statement on Friday.

“Such a move shows that BJP is now completely frustrated. PM Modi always stresses on minimum government, maximum governance, however, his ministers are lodged in UP for election campaigning. People will soon give it a befitting reply,” Sena added.